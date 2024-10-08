Contact Us

Bobcat Introduces TL623 Telehandler

The Bobcat TL623 telehandler is a versatile machine for jobsites requiring increased lift capacity at 6000 pounds and extended lift height.

Bobcat Company has introduced its all-new TL623 telehandler, a telescopic tool carrier loaded with premium performance and comfort features not found on other standard-equipped telehandlers.

The TL623 offers the extended reach and superior lift capacity of a heavy-duty telescoping boom combined with Bobcat’s leading multi-attachment versatility. With the TL623, operators can tackle a wide range of jobs with one machine. Reach high and stack, then quickly change attachments to take the TL623 telehandler’s productivity beyond pick-and-place tasks.

Exceptional Performance

Bobcat TL623

The TL623 has a lift capacity of 6,000 lbs. and a lift height of 23′ for exceptional power and productivity with every demanding lift cycle. The advanced Tier 4, turbo-charged engine delivers powerful, high-torque performance, excellent efficiency, and achieves emissions compliance without the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) or selective catalyst reduction (SCR). Operators will also appreciate the engine’s reliable cold weather starting, along with a variety of features that make maintenance and service more convenient.

Five operation modes give operators the versatility needed for a wide variety of applications:

  • ECO mode allows operators to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power—working with lower rpm, less noise and lower fuel consumption.
  • Smooth drive mode is ideal for maneuvering across job sites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads.
  • Dynamic drive mode increases responsiveness of the telehandler’s acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks.
  • Flex drive mode allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed.
  • Advanced attachment control mode allows for full auxiliary hydraulic performance.

More Standard, Performance-Boosting Features
The TL623 is loaded with performance and comfort features designed to increase operators’ productivity. Along with the five operation modes, this workhorse also comes standard with the following performance-enhancing features:

  • Four steering modes for application-matched maneuverability
  • The Bobcat Smart Handling System for tailored boom movements via controls on the joystick
  • Power Bob-Tach® mounting system for quick and easy attachment changes
  • A spacious, high-visibility cab with an efficient HVAC system, an easy-to-read control panel, simple and intuitive controls, an air-suspension seat and an LCD screen that provides full-featured machine interaction and monitoring capabilities
  • Automatic Ride Control for reduced material spillage and faster travel speeds
  • 7-Pin Attachment Control Device (ACD) for additional control and functionality in select attachments

Outstanding Comfort and Operability
The cab provides high visibility, excellent ergonomics, a comfortable air-suspension seat, efficient HVAC system and an easy-to-read 5″ LCD display panel—all of which come standard. Bobcat telehandler cabs are designed and tested to Roll-Over Protection Structure (ROPS) and Falling Object Protective Structure (FOPS) level II standards.

A single, intuitive joystick controls the travel direction, lift and tilt functions, boom extension and auxiliary hydraulics. This gives the operator fine adjustment for lifting loads with care. It also allows operators to manage several machine functions at the same time, enabling more precise control and higher productivity without having to remove their hand from the joystick.

Fingertip control access makes operation smooth, comfortable and easy. On the front side of the joystick, the directional switch for forward, neutral and reverse can be operated with the index finger. The 2-speed travel switch, lift-arm float, boom extension, machine function settings and auxiliary hydraulics are located on the rear of the joystick.

The low-profile boom sits below operator eye level to provide an open view of the surroundings. Front, top and rear window wipers help keep windows free of debris and precipitation. Mirrors on the operator’s left and right provide added visibility when working in confined areas. An optional rear mirror kit, rear view camera kit and boom work light kit also are available.

Unbeatable Uptime, Serviceability and Versatility
The TL623 is built with a robust box-welded frame for enhanced rigidity, plus a low center of gravity for optimal stability. The shielded bottom plate protects vital components, while the engine, cooling system and critical components are well-protected within the center of the chassis, ensuring minimal wear and tear due to job site obstacles or harsh terrain.

Engine compartment accessibility puts routine maintenance checks, filters and other engine components in easy reach, as well as the oil filter and other service points.

Featuring a Bob-Tach mounting system, operators can share select attachments with other Bobcat equipment for even greater versatility. From pallet forks and buckets to grapples and snowblowers, operators can conquer a variety of tasks without the need for specialty attachments.

The TL623 will be available at Bobcat dealerships across North America in Q4 2024. To find a local dealer, visit bobcat.com/dealer.

Snow Removal Equipment: Do More With Less This Winter

