With March came a lot of Bobcat news. Here are three of the latest items:

Chip Gaines Is New Brand Ambassador

Chip Gaines, Magnolia co-founder, co-host of the hit show “Fixer Upper,” and home renovation expert, has been announced as Bobcat Company’s new brand ambassador. Gaines is a long-time Bobcat customer and fan and is excited to showcase his love for the Bobcat brand to his audience.

“I’ve been using Bobcat equipment for years on my farm in Waco, and I can’t imagine working without it. My Bobcat machines have empowered me to bring some of my biggest ideas to life,” said Gaines. “When I was a kid, I remember seeing people driving Bobcat skid-steers, and I always wanted to be in the driver’s seat. This brand goes way back for me, and when I think of world-class equipment, Bobcat is it—which makes me so proud and excited about this partnership.”

Aside from being an entrepreneur and contractor, Gaines and his family live a farm lifestyle on their Texas acreage. From tending gardens to managing goats, pigs and horses, Gaines is already sharing the work he is accomplishing with his Bobcat equipment, including a compact tractor, zero-turn mower, compact track loader and utility vehicle, across his social media channels, such as his Instagram page.

Gaines’ endorsement of Bobcat equipment underscores the brand’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for professionals and enthusiasts alike. To learn more about other Bobcat brand ambassadors and for more information about the partnership with Chip Gaines, please visit bobcat.com.

Bobcat Awards Five $50,000 Grants For Five Park Projects

In other Bobcat news, the company recently awarded five grants, each worth $50,000, to support five park improvement projects in communities throughout the country. The grants are part of a 2023 partnership with National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) to create vibrant and sustainable community park and recreation areas.

The five parks that received grant dollars have completed their projects affording their communities healthier green spaces, more walkable parks and greater climate readiness. The grant recipients include:

City of Stonecrest, GA: The City of Stonecrest, located east of Atlanta, used the grant dollars to develop a walking trail at Everett Park. The new 1.5-mile trail meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and opens up the dense forest to allow park enthusiasts to access an overlook by the South River. Bobcat of Atlanta supported use of Bobcat equipment and volunteer aid.

Davidson County Parks and Recreation in Lexington, NC: Grant dollars supported a pollinator garden and bog garden at newly created Yadkin River Park. The gardens are designed to protect the surrounding community from water pollution and flooding. Local Bobcat dealership R. S. Braswell Co. supported the project through volunteer aid and Bobcat equipment.

City of Buffalo, NY: The City of Buffalo Parks and Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust partnered on a 22-acre conservation easement known as Houghton Park. The grant helped transform a dumping ground of large broken concrete slabs, bricks and stones, into an open nature conservation area in a dense urban neighborhood overlooking the Buffalo River. Bobcat of Buffalo helped support the teams locally by assisting with the removal of heavy debris on site.

San Antonio River Authority, TX: The San Antonio River Authority developed new trails, created two bioswales and planted more than 800 native plants and grasses at its 351-acre Trueheart Ranch Park, which fronts the River. Bobcat of San Antonio brought loaders, excavators, and utility vehicles to help with site work.

City of Auburn Parks, Arts & Recreation, WA: The City of Auburn Parks, Arts & Recreation created a more inclusive environment for the community by creating new ADA-compliant gravel pathways at Auburndale Park. Bobcat of Seattle provided volunteer aid and Bobcat equipment.

Ayanna Williams, NRPA director of community and environmental resilience, commented, “Everyone deserves a healthy, more resilient community, and we are thankful for Bobcat’s support to help build more equitable futures for generations to come.” Bobcat and NRPA will continue to partner in 2024.

Bobcat Named To Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative List

In the third installment of this month’s Bobcat news, the company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies. This year’s program showcases 58 industry categories—with manufacturing, health, climate, energy and AI among its popular categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process.

Bobcat is recognized in the manufacturing awards category. Bobcat has advanced its manufacturing facilities—both in terms of its footprint and the technology within its many global locations. Recent updates to its facilities have included a $9.3 million automated press system in its Gwinner, ND manufacturing facility; technology in its Statesville, NC facility that streamlines component inspection; and a new robotic forming press in its Johnson Creek, WI location that minimizes operators’ manual labor while improving precision. All of these advancements have led to improved efficiencies, greater precision and more ergonomic worksites for its employees.

With a focus on innovation, Bobcat is paving the way for electrification and autonomy in equipment design and development. Since 2022, the brand has launched several industry-first machines, including the all-electric T7X compact track loader, the all-electric concept S7X skid-steer loader, and the fully electric and autonomous concept pair of loaders, the RogueX and the RogueX2. These new machines have garnered many new patents and patents pending, signifying how Bobcat is defining a new work experience while bringing sustainable solutions to the marketplace.

“With innovation being at the core of our legacy, Bobcat is driving the industry forward reaching new heights,” said Joel Honeyman, Doosan Bobcat vice president of global innovation. “We believe that embracing technology and innovation is vital to long-term success, and we are thrilled to be recognized on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list.”

For more Bobcat news, see:

Get Equipped: Design-Build Equipment

Bobcat Announces Lineup Of Rebranded New Products

Bobcat Donation Supports Engineering School