Bobcat North Dakota Open Celebrated 60 Years in Fargo

The 60th annual Bobcat North Dakota Open once again brought professional and amateur golf to the Fargo Country Club. The event took place August 23-25. It also supported The Village Family Service Center, a local non-profit agency dedicated to improving the lives of area children and families.

Brady Calkins of La Quinta, CA, won the tournament. Calkins has played in the Bobcat North Dakota Open several times but this was his first tournament win. Coming in second place was Caleb Vanarragon of Blaine, MN and in third was Will Grevios of Sioux Falls, SD.

Jacob Skarperud of Fargo, ND, topped the amateur division of the tournament. Ian Simonich was the amateur division runner-up after a playoff to settle a tie. Skarperud made a birdie on hole #13 for the win. Skarperud was also the 2020 Bobcat North Dakota Open Amateur Champion.

This event marked the 40th year that Bobcat Company has served as the lead corporate sponsor for the tournament. It has raised more than $1.291 million in support of The Village’s community outreach services over the years.

“Bobcat Company is proud to again support this annual tournament, which has become a favorite tradition in the Fargo community,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “For decades, the Bobcat North Dakota Open has been a great way to showcase pro and amateur golf talent, while also giving back to our community by helping The Village build brighter futures for area kids and families who need our support.”

A large field of amateur golfers were paired with pros during rounds on both Friday and Saturday. The tournament’s events also included a kick-off celebration, barbeque and Big Brothers Big Sisters program golf clinic for children. Each child received a set of junior golf clubs courtesy of the North Dakota Golf Association.

The three-day, pro-am golf tournament concluded Sunday with an awards presentation. During the presentation, Bobcat presented a check to The Village representing Bobcat’s total donation while serving as title sponsor.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Bobcat Company and other generous sponsors,” said Kelly Olson, president and CEO of The Village Family Service Center. “The generosity of our sponsors and the community is truly making a difference in the lives of the people we serve, and we look forward to continuing this important partnership in the years to come.”

In addition to Bobcat, other major sponsors this year included Bell Bank, Bremer Bank, D-S Beverages, J & M Printing, Lapham-Hickey Steel Corp and Swanston Equipment Corporation.

The 60th annual Bobcat North Dakota Open is a part of the Dakotas Tour, a 20-event, professional golf tour played in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

