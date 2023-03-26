Bobcat Opens New Atlanta Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center

The new Bobcat facility will support dealers and customers with enhanced service options, increased inventory, and faster parts delivery.

Bobcat Company has expanded its nationwide aftermarket parts distribution center (PDC) network with the opening of a new, 396,000-square-foot facility in Atlanta, GA.

This new facility, located in the West Fulton Commerce Park (1850 Oak Lawn Ave.), celebrated its grand opening in late January. It’s the second new Bobcat PDC opened in the past few months to meet the growing demand for Bobcat equipment in the marketplace. Bobcat also opened a new PDC in Reno, NV, in September 2022. These two new facilities join the company’s existing Bobcat PDC near Chicago in Woodridge, IL.

Strategically located in Atlanta with accessibility to major airports and highways, the new PDC provides Bobcat dealers and customers with enhanced service options, increased inventory, and faster parts delivery.

“This facility is intentionally located in Georgia so we can support the businesses of our customers and dealer partners throughout the Southeast region and beyond – all while providing them with greater parts availability and faster deliveries,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Bobcat Company North America.

Bobcat’s PDC facilities support same-day order processing and extended order hours; expanded dealer support programs and customer service hours; improved speed of delivery times; and additional shipping carrier options.

With the opening of the two state-of-the-art facilities in Reno and Atlanta, Bobcat has nearly doubled its warehouse footprint. Between the three locations (Woodridge, Reno and Atlanta), Bobcat’s combined warehouse footprint in North American is now 896,000 square feet. The Bobcat PDC facilities are managed and staffed by APL Logistics, with the Atlanta location employing 85 people.

Bobcat parts are available to order through local Bobcat dealers or at shop.bobcat.com.

