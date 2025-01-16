Contact Us

Bobcat Showcases New Backhoe Loader, Essential Construction Equipment, and Attachments at World of Concrete 2025

Bobcat plans feature its latest equipment and attachments to improve productivity and versatility on construction and concrete job sites.

Bobcat B760 backhoe loader

Bobcat Company will showcase a comprehensive range of worksite solutions at World of Concrete 2025. This includes the event debut of the Bobcat B760 backhoe loader alongside a diverse lineup of compact and mini track loaders, skid-steer loaders, compact excavators, and light compaction and portable power equipment.

Located at booth C5748 in Central Hall, the Bobcat booth will also feature a wide selection of essential attachments to further enhance productivity and versatility on demanding construction and concrete job sites.

Bobcat B760 Backhoe Loader

Launched in September 2024, the B760 offers the most digging depth in its size class and comes with a standard-equipped extendable arm. Its performance and versatility extend throughout the machine, with the front-end loader providing a lift capacity of 7,985 pounds with its standard, general purpose bucket. The B760’s powerful backhoe and loader breakout forces result in confident digs to conquer the most challenging construction and concrete job site tasks including excavation, site preparation, material handling, trenching and more.

T86 Compact Track Loader

The Bobcat T86 compact track loader is a versatile machine for your construction and concrete job sites. The T86’s three hydraulic flow options – standard, high and super flow – allow operators to increase their productivity by utilizing Bobcat’s vast offering of compatible attachments along with the Bob-Tach® Attachment System.

Bobcat’s grader attachment will also be on display. This grader excels at high-performance grading with powerful precision and includes fully integrated TopCon laser receivers for on-grade accuracy every time.

bobcat-b760-backhoe-loader

Bobcat Portable Power Lineup

The exhibit will showcase select portable power equipment from Bobcat. Portable power equipment keeps operators running until the job is finished – no matter the conditions. Engineered for easy serviceability and intuitive operation, Bobcat portable power equipment maximizes productivity with longer runtimes, longer maintenance intervals and longer lifespans.

Products at the show will include: the PA185V portable air compressor, PG50 portable generator, and PL65 portable light tower.

Additional Equipment and Solutions on Display

Bobcat will also have the following equipment and solutions on display at the booth:

  • MT100 mini track loader and angle broom
  • S76 skid-steer loader with new 24” planer with integrated water kit
  • T66 compact track loader with asphalt spreader
  • E38 compact excavator with the nitrogen breaker
  • Light Compaction
    • R68P rammer
    • FP15.50 forward plate compactor
    • RP30.50 reversible plate compactor
    • TR75 trench roller with new remote
      • The new remote features more intuitive controls, a sleek design, and an improved heads-up display.
Featured, Loaders, Excavators & Tractors, Products and Equipment

B760 backhoe loader, backhoe loader, Bobcat Company, Bobcat Portable Power Lineup, Booth C5748, construction equipment, E38 compact excavator, MT100 mini track loader, S76 skid-steer loader, T86 Compact Track Loader, World of Concrete 2025

