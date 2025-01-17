Bobcat To Showcase Sustainable Innovations On National Mall

Bobcat Company is showcasing its innovations that are helping to build a more sustainable world at the Association of Equipment Manufacturer’s (AEM) Celebration of Construction on the National Mall, May 14-16 in Washington D.C.

The exhibition will stretch between the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol Building with exhibitors highlighting the equipment used to build the transportation and utility infrastructure vital to the modern world.

“The Celebration of Construction on the National Mall is an important opportunity for manufacturers to share how we’re advancing the construction industry and sustainability by showcasing our innovative products to policymakers, influencers and consumers,” said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America. “Together as an industry, we hope to educate attendees on the important work of the construction sector and highlight the unique opportunities and challenges we face.”

Bobcat has focused its recent innovation work in the areas of alternative energy, autonomous or operator-assisted operation, and digital technology. Visitors can see the latest innovations from Bobcat including: the T7X all-electric compact track loader, the S7X all-electric skid-steer loader, battery-electric excavators including the E10e and E32e, and the E60 excavator with Bobcat Intelligent Control System.

The Bobcat booth is located north of the Smithsonian Castle across Jefferson Drive SW. The event is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday. It is free to attend and open to the public. For more information on the Association of Equipment Manager’s Celebration of Construction on the National Mall, click here.

Dealer Leadership Group Announced

In other Bobcat news, the company recently announced its 2023 Dealer Leadership Group. The 16 Bobcat dealerships honored this year are its highest-performing dealers in North America according to the company’s Dealer Performance Review. The 2023 Bobcat Dealer Leadership Group includes:· American Rent All – MD · Begone, Inc. – NB · Bobcat of Chico – CA · Bobcat of Brandon – Manitoba, Canada · Bobcat of Brantford, Inc. – Ontario, Canada · Bobcat of Fort Wayne – IN · Bobcat of Lincoln – NE · Bobcat of Mandan, Inc. – ND · Bobcat of the Mountain Empire – TN · Bobcat of the Rockies – CO · Ironhide Equipment, Inc. – ND · Leppo Inc. – OH · Rexco Equipment, Inc. – IA · Total Equipment & Rental of the Midwest – NM, OK and TX · Upstate Equipment – NY · White Star Machinery – KS

The Bobcat Dealer Performance Review is not only used to help dealers compare their performance against their peers, it identifies the top performing dealers across Bobcat’s North American network, which is comprised of 300-plus dealer enterprises in the US and Canada. Members of the Dealer Leadership Group will function as the “voice” for the dealer network and meet with Bobcat senior leadership throughout the year to provide insights and feedback. To recognize and celebrate the achievements of this select group, Bobcat will also honor members at a dealer incentive trip to Iceland later this year.

