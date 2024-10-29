Brass Knuckle ® Slingshot™ Glasses Repel Fog, Don’t Break the Bank

One of the simplest, most effective weapons used by early man to repel foes was the slingshot. In that spirit, Brass Knuckle ® Slingshot™ is a simple and effective way to fight back against fog, the foe of clear vision. With industry-leading BK-Anti-FOG+, these protective glasses have the best fog protection you can find, in a stylish-yet-straightforward package.

The proprietary BK-Anti-FOG+ of Slingshot is fused directly to the lens, not sprayed on like many alternatives. It delivers better, longer-lasting, fog-free protection that is 40 times stronger than the toughest anti-fog standard in the world, EN 166/168.

Slingshot is precision engineered to be loaded with just the right amount of features to be both highly effective and exceedingly affordable. It’s fog-fighting eye protection that is wearable, looks great, and performs better than competing glasses at twice the price.

Fog is an ever-present threat in work environments with extreme fluctuations in temperature and humidity. Slingshot fights back while also adding resistance to abrasion, chemicals, and UV rays including, ANSI Z87.1/U6 ultraviolet protection to eliminate 99.99% of damaging UV rays.

Shatterproof lenses offer allover eye protection, extra-chunky molded nosepieces create added comfort, and earpieces fit snugly at the ears without putting the squeeze on temples.

