Brass Knuckle ® Slingshot™ Glasses Repel Fog, Don’t Break the Bank

Brass Knuckle® Slingshot™ Glasses are a simple and effective way to fight back against fog, while still protecting your eyes on the job.

One of the simplest, most effective weapons used by early man to repel foes was the slingshot. In that spirit, Brass Knuckle ® Slingshot™ is a simple and effective way to fight back against fog, the foe of clear vision. With industry-leading BK-Anti-FOG+, these protective glasses have the best fog protection you can find, in a stylish-yet-straightforward package.

The proprietary BK-Anti-FOG+ of Slingshot is fused directly to the lens, not sprayed on like many alternatives. It delivers better, longer-lasting, fog-free protection that is 40 times stronger than the toughest anti-fog standard in the world, EN 166/168.

Slingshot is precision engineered to be loaded with just the right amount of features to be both highly effective and exceedingly affordable. It’s fog-fighting eye protection that is wearable, looks great, and performs better than competing glasses at twice the price.

Fog is an ever-present threat in work environments with extreme fluctuations in temperature and humidity. Slingshot fights back while also adding resistance to abrasion, chemicals, and UV rays including, ANSI Z87.1/U6 ultraviolet protection to eliminate 99.99% of damaging UV rays.

Shatterproof lenses offer allover eye protection, extra-chunky molded nosepieces create added comfort, and earpieces fit snugly at the ears without putting the squeeze on temples.

Sponsored Content

