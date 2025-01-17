The newly founded National Equipment League has crowned Bryan Furnace as its first champion. He won the title after four hotly contested events, hosted by HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. The National Equipment League is a new entertainment and competition platform that showcases the skills, character, and passion of the construction industry through competition.

Furnace is from Howell, Michigan. He is the owner/operator of his own earthmoving business who also hosts his own YouTube channel, Diesel & Iron. The competition has been documented over the course of four events, which can be viewed here:

Event 1: https://youtu.be/meyJ6b_E6F8

Event 2: https://youtu.be/Q5CAttyS5pw

Event 3: https://youtu.be/f5cP1lIq54A

Event 4 & Championship: https://youtu.be/RhjORbO2trA

Additional competitors in the first events include Mike Simon (AKA Dirt Perfect), Andrew Camarata, Dave Buchakian and Geoff Dodge. Mr. Digg, Ryan Williams, served as a member of the broadcast team. All events were filmed at the HD Hyundai Customer Product Center in Carnesville, Georgia, and broadcast via YouTube.

“The first events proved that skilled heavy equipment operation in head-to-head competition is entertaining, educational, and highlights the talents of the workforce in the construction industry,” says Bill Elverman, commissioner, National Equipment League. “As in any professional sporting event, we see that lead changes, scoreboard jockeying and often just a few seconds between competitors create compelling entertainment. Hyundai hosted a great competition and has shown its commitment to showcasing the talents and passion of the construction industry.”

The first series of NEL events can be seen on the Hyundai Construction Equipment North America YouTube and Facebook channels.

For more information on the National Equipment League, or to inquire about competing in and sponsoring/participating in future events, email Commish@EquipmentLeague.com, or fill out the form at EquipmentLeague.com.

