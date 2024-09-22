Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Magazine » Get Equipped

Built In The USA: Marin Welted Work Boot By BRUNT

BRUNT Workwear has introduced the USA Marin Welted - BRUNT's first ever work boot Built in the USA.

BRUNT Workwear has introduced the USA Marin Welted – BRUNT’s first ever work boot Built in the USA. The Marin Welted was previously featured in Turf Magazine’s most recent Get Equipped: Workwear and Gear product spotlight from our August 2024 Issue. The USA Marin Welted is assembled in San Antonio, TX . Featuring domestic and global components from best-in-class suppliers around the world, including waterproof leathers sourced from American cattle. The Goodyear welt construction and BRUNT’s signature comfort system make the USA Marin Welted a great option. The Marin Welted is ideal for trade workers on the most demanding job sites who value Built in the USA products.

BRUNT USA“Ever since the launch of BRUNT, our team has been working towards including Built in the USA products in our assortment,” said Eric Girouard, founder and CEO at BRUNT Workwear. “We’ve finally taken an important first step with the launch of the USA Marin Welted. We’ll also be adding additional Built in the USA work boots to our product line starting next year, and remain committed to bringing the right mix of products to the hard working men and women across the country who get up and grind every day to build this country.”

The USA Marin Welted comes equipped with a fully waterproof build, and soft and nano composite safety toe options. The boot has an innovative slip, oil, and high heat-resistant outsole. It protects up to 572º F.

BRUNT’s Marin product line is named after Matt Marin. He was a union drywall superintendent and childhood friend of founder and CEO, Eric Girouard. Based on Matt’s experience and BRUNT’s expertise, together they created a boot that is affordable and comfortable. The boot is equipped with the features trade workers need to be safe and compliant at work.

BRUNT USAThe USA Marin Welted is available on BRUNT’s website beginning 9/22/24. It launches in a classic dark brown colorway, with additional limited-edition and in-line colors to follow.

  • The USA Marin Welted Soft Toe Version will be available in sizes 7-16 for $259.00
  • The USA Marin Welted Comp Toe Version will be available in sizes 7-16 for $269.00

Featured, Get Equipped, Magazine, The Latest

boots, BRUNT, BRUNT Workwear, Built in the USA, gear, Get Equipped, Made in the USA, Marin Welted, Marin Welted Boot, safety, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine, USA, workboots, Workwear

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Water Conservation Through Irrigation Techniques

Turf Magazine's June 2024 "Water Issue" and an upcoming Vectorworks webinar both explore water conservation tips.

Weed Identification

Need Help Identifying Turf Weeds? Join This Free FMC Webinar

This Friday, Dr. Andrew Osburn will discuss the importance of proper weed identification and the basics of identifying grasses, sedges, and broadleaf weeds. 

podcast

Podcasts: A Great Tool For Landscaping Professionals

Introducing the Turf Podcast! The inaugural episode entitled, “How to Get Commercial Contracts by Mike Andes” is available now on the Podbean, Spotify, Amazon Music and Podchaser apps and can be found by clicking here. In the podcast, converted directly from an article in the June 2022 issue of Turf magazine, landscape business educator, Andes reveals his strategies for winning commercial contracts. Andes explains his use of the “blind estimate” approach to snagging potential commercial clients by providing property managers with work estimates—without being asked for it. It involves examining a property, noting potential improvements, and taking the initiative to submit a proposal. This strategy shows that time was taken to scrutinize the property and put thought into the potential job. It also takes the guess work out of the entire process, freeing up clients to focus on tasks other than their landscape upkeep and management. (For those who prefer ... Read more

Previous

26 Landscape Architecture Leaders Target Zero Emissions By 2040

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly