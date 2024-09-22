Built In The USA: Marin Welted Work Boot By BRUNT

BRUNT Workwear has introduced the USA Marin Welted – BRUNT’s first ever work boot Built in the USA. The Marin Welted was previously featured in Turf Magazine’s most recent Get Equipped: Workwear and Gear product spotlight from our August 2024 Issue. The USA Marin Welted is assembled in San Antonio, TX . Featuring domestic and global components from best-in-class suppliers around the world, including waterproof leathers sourced from American cattle. The Goodyear welt construction and BRUNT’s signature comfort system make the USA Marin Welted a great option. The Marin Welted is ideal for trade workers on the most demanding job sites who value Built in the USA products.

“Ever since the launch of BRUNT, our team has been working towards including Built in the USA products in our assortment,” said Eric Girouard, founder and CEO at BRUNT Workwear. “We’ve finally taken an important first step with the launch of the USA Marin Welted. We’ll also be adding additional Built in the USA work boots to our product line starting next year, and remain committed to bringing the right mix of products to the hard working men and women across the country who get up and grind every day to build this country.”

The USA Marin Welted comes equipped with a fully waterproof build, and soft and nano composite safety toe options. The boot has an innovative slip, oil, and high heat-resistant outsole. It protects up to 572º F.

BRUNT’s Marin product line is named after Matt Marin. He was a union drywall superintendent and childhood friend of founder and CEO, Eric Girouard. Based on Matt’s experience and BRUNT’s expertise, together they created a boot that is affordable and comfortable. The boot is equipped with the features trade workers need to be safe and compliant at work.

The USA Marin Welted is available on BRUNT’s website beginning 9/22/24. It launches in a classic dark brown colorway, with additional limited-edition and in-line colors to follow.