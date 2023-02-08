Aspire Software, a ServiceTitan company and software provider for commercial landscaping businesses, today announced the launch of PropertyIntel, a cloud-based measuring and estimating solution. This property measurement and estimating system helps landscape companies collect, connect, and visualize essential data to drive new levels of profitability and performance.

“The integration of PropertyIntel with Aspire’s business management software demonstrates our dedication to providing landscape contractors with valuable end-to-end solutions,” said Mark Tipton, CEO of Aspire Software. “We are excited to offer Aspire customers an integrated property intelligence tool that combines the features of a property measurement service with advanced design capabilities, from a single platform.”

PropertyIntel allows landscape contractors to create takeoffs for maintenance, design-build, and enhancement opportunities. Users can simultaneously automate data insights, reports, and optimization suggestions through a direct integration with the Aspire platform.

With this solution, users can also access and submit orders to PropertyIntel Complete, Aspire’s new automated measuring, estimating, and takeoff service. PropertyIntel Complete allows landscape contractors to provide property addresses and receive precision-measured takeoffs directly within their account.

