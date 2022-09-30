Gas prices hit record highs this summer, while at the same time, the ability to find and hire new employees was at an all-time low. Clearly, neither circumstance is good for business. But national PPE manufacturer and distributor Magid decided to make the most of two bad situations and transform high gas prices into a way to show appreciation for its valued employees.

Illinois witnessed record-high gas prices that averaged over five dollars a gallon this summer. With this in mind, in May the leadership team at Romeoville, IL-based Magid implemented a $50,000 gas subsidy program to help its employees. After receiving positive feedback and seeing that gas prices had not dropped, the company continued the program and has now pitched in over $100,000.

“The one thing I love about Magid is that when the road gets tough everyone is willing to pitch in to turn things around,” said Greg Cohen, Chief Executive Officer. “Rising gas prices were a significant challenge for many. So, we wanted to pitch in and do our part to help cover the burden and unexpected costs this put on our team members. Our people make all the difference at Magid and this was one way for us to show our appreciation.”

The Magid gas subsidy program offered employees a $1.00 per gallon subsidy from May through September for their commute to Magid and/or to onsite customer visits. There were no requirements to be a part of the gas subsidy program. All employees were automatically enrolled so long as they did not drive an electric vehicle: Magid’s headquarters already offers free charging for electronic cars. Currently, Magid employs more than 500 people at its Romeoville location.

“The entire Customer Experience Team was in complete shock when they found out about this program,” said Jamie McIntyre, Customer Experience Service Manager at Magid. “I think everyone can say we are thankful for the Cohen family and our executive leadership team for always looking out for us as employees.”