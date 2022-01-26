Lawn Care Professionals Should Reserve February 16

The full agenda was recently released for the second annual Jobber Professional Development Day, a free virtual conference on February 16 for home service pros—including the green industry. The event features a lineup including retired Navy SEAL Officer and best-selling author Jocko Willink.

Willink’s session, “Lessons from a Navy SEAL,” will explore the Extreme Ownership Leadership Principles every professional business owner and team leader can use to achieve success in business and in life. Also newly added to the agenda is CEO of GoCleanCo and social media influencer Sara McAllister to discuss the power of brand.

Jobber Professional Development Day will be organized into three tracks—People, Profit and Process—and feature 20+ speakers including a variety of professional experts and entrepreneurs, such as:

Sara Bendrick, landscape designer/contractor, TV host, and STIHL spokesperson

Timisha Porcher, founder of ToolBox Diva

Chant Singvongsa of Chant’s Daily Hustle

Katrina Teeple, founder and CEO of Operation Organization

Mike Coffey, owner of Coffey Custom Builds

To register for Jobber PD Day and see the full agenda, visit here.

Photo of Jock Willink provided by Jobber. Photo of Chant Singvongsa provided by Chant Singvongsa to Turf.