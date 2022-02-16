Jobber, a leading provider of home service management software, today announced that Jobber Grants, the first program of its kind designed to support entrepreneurs within the home service sector, is now accepting applications through May 26, 2022.

New and experienced business owners alike are invited to apply for free grants ranging from $2,500 to $15,000. Applicants are asked to share what sets their businesses apart in the areas of excellent service, leadership, business acumen, and community support, and how they would further impact their local communities with funding. Twenty-five home service businesses across 50+ industries, including lawn care, will be awarded $150,000 in total. Finalists will be announced in August 2022.

Branden Sewell, owner of Seal Pro Painting and a 2021 grant recipient, is committed to paying his employees a higher than average salary and providing them with the right equipment to do their best work. His existing team was booked two months in advance, and he needed to hire more people. “We allocated our funds toward growth,” said Sewell. “Now as a team of seven full-time employees, we’re also starting a new marketing department, launching a podcast, and creating an internal series of training videos for all employees. On top of all that, we were able to acquire our first physical location for an office. We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with Jobber and all they have done to help us achieve our mission of making a positive impact.”

Jobber Grants are organized into categories that reflect various stages of company growth. Categories include:

Almost-entrepreneurs (pre-business): Entrepreneurs who have the drive to start and run a home service business.

Entrepreneurs who have the drive to start and run a home service business. New business owners (0-3 years): Entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of building their team, client list, and services.

Entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of building their team, client list, and services. Experienced business owners (3+ years): Entrepreneurs who are ready to scale their mature business to its next growth stage.