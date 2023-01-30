Brought to you by

Landscape Management Network (LMN), a landscape business management software company, has launched job costing advisor, a comprehensive real-time cost tracking product that makes it easier to ensure each job is profitable. Job costing advisor enables granular visibility on labor, materials, equipment, subcontractors, and other costs, then automatically compares them to the job estimate, and highlights potential issues and recommends actions to improve costing accuracy —in just a few clicks.

“Our new job costing advisor enables landscapers to establish a continuous improvement loop in their business.” said Mark Bradley, CEO and Founder of LMN. “It empowers them to make every job profitable and run their business more efficiently, so they can invest in themselves, their team or better equipment that will in turn generate more profit and make their business more sustainable.”

Key features:

Track actual net profit including job costs and overhead

Accurate, automated labor costing from Timesheets

Vendor bills for material costs

Simple manual adjustments for inventory and equipment costing

Pricing and Availability:

Job costing advisor is free to start and available immediately to LMN Pro and Pro Plus customers. Additional information is available here.

Available at https://golmn.com/pricing.

LMN Pro plans start at $297 + $19.97 per user, per month.J

Job costing advisor complements existing LMN business tools such as Budgeting, Estimating, Time tracking, Invoicing and Payments. With 40,000 new landscaping companies created every year in North America, the need for a budget-friendly business management software is more crucial than ever. LMN equips owners, crew leaders and team members with tools and built-in benchmarking to make more informed decisions.

About LMN

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and has managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software.

