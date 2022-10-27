Brought to you by

For the second year in a row, Lowe’s conducted its proprietary Pro Pulse Survey to understand contractors reflections on the year and what they expect ahead. According to the just-released research, 86% of Pros found inflation a top challenge in 2022, and two-thirds of those Pros believe it will be a long-term issue. Yet despite inflation, the overall outlook is positive. Key findings suggest:

Pros remain optimistic despite a challenging economic backdrop . While 59% of Pros say their job has been more challenging than last year, 73% say their job has been more rewarding than last year.

. While 59% of Pros say their job has been more challenging than last year, 73% say their job has been more rewarding than last year. Pros expect steady project growth in 2023. 66% expect to have more work for the remainder of the year than they did during the rest of the year – and 73% expect even more work in 2023.

66% expect to have more work for the remainder of the year than they did during the rest of the year – and 73% expect even more work in 2023. Time management is challenging. While 98% of Pros say effective time management is important to the success of their jobs, 57% name effective time management as a challenge.

While 98% of Pros say effective time management is important to the success of their jobs, 57% name effective time management as a challenge. Looking ahead to 2023, 61% of Pros plan to outsource part(s) of their business. Further, 68% say they rely on their retailers and suppliers more than they did a year ago.

PROvember Starts

To restock and recharge for 2023, Lowes’s has also introduced its PROvember Playbook, a guide for Pros of all business sizes. Available here, the guide comes as Lowe’s kicks off PROvember today, offering Pro incentives until December 8, 2022, including:

Extra savings. In addition to immediate cost savings, Pros can stock up for the year ahead on select Pro-grade tools and materials—from DeWalt, Metabo HPT, FLEX and more.

In addition to immediate cost savings, Pros can stock up for the year ahead on select Pro-grade tools and materials—from DeWalt, Metabo HPT, FLEX and more. Opportunities to earn rewards and celebrate their crew. MVPs Pro Rewards and Partnership Program members can rack up Bonus Points by earning up to three Bonus Points per dollar1 on select items during Lowe’s PROvember. And, Lowe’s will host a free Pro Happy Hour on Nov. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at all stores nationwide, where Pros can join in for free PEPSI® drinks and FRITO-LAY® snacks and more. MVPs Pro Rewards members can also enter for a chance to win a trip to the NFL Pro Bowl Games2.

“We know Pros have a lot of challenges to navigate this winter, so we are deepening our dedication through Lowe’s PROvember,” said Tony Hurst, senior vice president, Pro, services and international. “As a true business partner for Pros, we are listening to their needs and adding more value and more meaning to what we offer our Pros so they can get ahead of another busy year.”

1. Program subject to Terms & Conditions. Details at Lowes.com/L/ProLoyaltyTerms. Subject to change. Bonus Points calculated before taxes and fees, after applicable discounts, if any. 2. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins at 2:00:00 p.m. local time & ends at 5:00:00 p.m. local time on 11/17/22 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Open to legal U.S. residents residing in the 50 US/DC, 18 or older (19 or older for AL & NE) & a Lowe’s MVPs Pro Rewards member at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Ends at 5:00:00 p.m. local time on 11/17/22. See Official Rules for free entry via email at bit.ly/3BZK3mC. Sponsor: Pepsi-Cola Company. Lowe’s is not a sponsor of this sweepstakes. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Sweepstakes in any way.

