The National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) annual collegiate landscape skills competition and Career Fair, the National Collegiate Landscape Competition, will be held March 15-18, at Mississippi State University in Starkville, MI.

This year, nearly 700 horticulture and landscape students from more than 50 universities and colleges will connect with industry companies and test their skills in 30 real-world, competitive events like: Exterior Landscape Design; Plant Identification; Robotics and Technology in Landscape Design and Maintenance; Irrigation Design; and more.

In addition to the competitive events, on March 16, more than 100 of landscape industry companies will participate in the Career Fair and connect with students who are seeking internships and jobs after college. “There is strong competition to hire these students,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “Industry companies exhibiting at the Career Fair know that this is the best way to connect with the top college students from across the nation so companies that want to participate should register soon, as booth spaces normally sell out quickly.”

“STIHL has been proud to be the lead sponsor of this event for over 20 years. Nowhere else is the future of the green industry better represented than at NCLC,” said Roger Phelps, STIHL’s Corporate Communications Manager. “This competition brings the best of the landscape industry’s future leaders together to demonstrate their skills, make connections, and most importantly, learn how they can grow their careers.”

For more information or to reserve a Career Fair booth, visit www.landscapecompetition.org.

The event gets strong support from dozens of industry manufacturers and contractor partners and is produced in partnership with Mississippi State University. In addition, the National Collegiate Landscape Competition is supported by partners including STIHL, Inc. (Platinum); JOHN DEERE (Gold); Caterpillar, Gravely, Heartland, Proven Winners (Silver) Aspire, Anchor Wall Systems, Belgard Hardscape, Husqvarna, LandCare, and Yellowstone Landscape (Bronze), and Milosi (Supporter). Additional partners can be found on the website.

Need help with recruiting and hiring landscape employees? Learn how companies like Oasis Turf & Tree, Level Green Landscaping, Turfscape, Michael Hatcher & Associates, and Yellowstone Landscape attract qualified candidates in “Need Employees? Your Website Is The Key To Recruiting” by Chad Diller of Landscape Leadership.