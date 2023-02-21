The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a proposed rule that would increase fees to file H-2B petitions by 135%, according to the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). The proposal affects certain immigration and naturalization benefit request fees charged by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Named H-2B application fees would rise from $460 to $1,080 (a 135% increase) and unnamed application fees from $460 to $580 (a 26% increase).

Further, USCIS is proposing a new asylum program fee of $600 to be paid by employers who file a Form I-129. Thus, under the proposed rule, the total cost to file a named H-2B application is $1,680 and unnamed is $1,180, a 265% and 157% increase, respectively, by DHS calculations. Finally, USCIS is proposing to limit the number of named beneficiaries per petition to 25, requiring multiple petitions for larger named petitions.

ABC is working with the H-2B Coalition to highlight the burden this proposal will place on contractors and other businesses that rely on critical visa programs to support their workforce needs and file comments, which are due on March 6.

Supplemental Cap Reached