Ruppert Landscape partnered with Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Metro Washington to host their summer networking event in mid-July at Ruppert’s corporate headquarters in Laytonsville, MD. More than 500 people attended the event.

ABC’s Metro Washington chapter has been holding its summer networking event at Ruppert headquarters for over 20 years. The event allows members and prospective members to interact in a relaxed outdoor environment. ABC members are dedicated to free enterprise, open competition, and the merit shop philosophy. They are the builders of schools, hospitals, government buildings, recreational facilities, houses of worship, commercial centers, industrial plants, bridges, roads, museums, and much more.

“We are proud to be involved with an organization that does such great work on behalf of our industry and keeps us informed on local, state and national issues impacting the building and construction industries,” said Bob Jones, president of Ruppert’s landscape construction division. “Our involvement with ABC, and events such as this, afford us the opportunity to interact with customers and other contractors who are serving our industry.”

For nearly 50 years, Ruppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been a provider of commercial landscape construction and management services. The company employs over 2000 people and serves customers from 30 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, and Houston.

