1200 Employees Received Bonuses Ranging From $7,000 To Just Over $200,000 From Knox Lane Partnership Proceeds

Ruppert Landscape has given appreciation bonuses to all employees with tenure over one year as a thanks for the role they’ve played in the company’s growth and development. Excluding the top leadership team, 1200 employees received bonuses ranging from $7,000 to just over $200,000 from proceeds garnered through the company’s recent partnership with investment firm, Knox Lane.

This surprise bonus announcement was made internally at branch gatherings of Ruppert employees who were learning of the strategic partnership. The bonuses were given by the company to thank all employees for their extraordinary hard work and dedication that has propelled the company’s growth. Bonus amounts were determined based on years of service and salary.

“Everyone receiving this bonus was instrumental in helping create the value that we’ve been able to realize,” said CEO Craig Ruppert. “This bonus is money that is well-deserved and a way for us to acknowledge the value of our teams’ contributions and the essential role that they will play in our company’s future.”

This bonus will be paid in addition to the company’s annual year-end bonus, as well as other regular benefits, which include 401(k) with matching, paid time off and holidays, medical insurance, and paid uniforms. The company also offers company-paid disability and life insurance for eligible employees, tuition reimbursement, and ongoing training that enables employees to learn, contribute, and advance in their careers.

The company’s history dates to the 1970s when Craig Ruppert, then a teenager, began cutting his neighbors’ yards to earn money. From those early and humble beginnings, the company has grown dramatically and now includes a talented management team with projects that have grown in scale and complexity. Residential lawns turned into developments, parks, and corporate campuses, while the focus on hustle and efficiency expanded to include horticultural knowledge and technical specialization. Today, the company serves commercial clients in over nine states and continues its tradition of charitable giving at the local level.

