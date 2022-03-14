For landscape professional who use the SiteOne Sync App from SiteOne® Landscape Supply, there is now an integration available with existing QuickBooks accounts for increased efficiency in running their business. SiteOne has announced Intuit QuickBooks integration through the SiteOne Sync App, allowing landscape professionals to quickly gain insights while saving time and operating more efficiently.

“We know that many landscape operators already use QuickBooks, so we are excited to make things easier for them by reducing the time it takes to keep track of SiteOne purchases in their QuickBooks accounts,” said Sean Kramer, CIO at SiteOne Landscape Supply. “With the app, users can automatically sync their SiteOne materials purchases directly into QuickBooks.”

SiteOne account holders who utilize the QuickBooks system for billing can download the free SiteOne Sync App from the QuickBooks App Store to connect accounts. Once connected, landscape professionals can bring purchases from SiteOne into QuickBooks to see product details and fee breakdowns for each transaction. These can then be categorized individually, reducing manual entry and resulting errors while also gaining access to more important purchase details — including product descriptions, item costs, delivery fees, and sales tax for each transaction.

SiteOne has developed a video — available here — that provides a look at the new offering. Those without a SiteOne account can create a free account in-branch, online, or via customer care at 800-SiteOne. SiteOne Landscape Supply has many business management tools and solutions available at SiteOne.com/BMS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces.