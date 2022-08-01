másLabor, a leading provider of comprehensive services for employers participating in the H-2A and H-2B nonimmigrant visa programs, has announced a merger with AgWorks H2, LLC, a Georgia-based H-2A and H-2B consulting firm that ranks among the nation’s top providers.

One benefit of the merger is economy of scale. Together, the two companies obtain approvals for their clients to employ over 60,000 foreign workers per year. This gives the companies unique insight into issues faced by clients in every geography and industry. “Together, we have a detailed view of the labor market for the entire country as it relates to H-2 workers, across nearly every industry. We know the challenges, the opportunities, and we have best-in-class solutions,” said Dan Bremer, current president of AgWorks H2 who will remain in a key leadership role to both másLabor and AgWorks H2.

Under the new structure, AgWorks H2 will expand its service offerings to align with those offered by másLabor, including assistance with domestic job applicants, comprehensive audit services, and other visa categories. The companies will also consolidate their compliance teams to provide clients with expertise and best practices.

The integration also comes with a significant investment in technology to provide clients with a more efficient and effective process throughout.“Our core mission is saving American businesses, full stop. We are thrilled to join with the AgWorks team in this mission, and their decades of experience,” said Edward Silva, CEO of másLabor.

“AgWorks has a proven success model, with a deep compliance focus and highly knowledgeable leadership,” commented Silva. “But as we and the market continue to evolve and grow, there are clear benefits to integration, shared systems and knowledge, and more active collaboration.

Read Turf’s award-winning article, “H-2B: An Employer Perspective,” by Mari Medrano.