Do inflation and other economic challenges have you wondering what to charge your landscape clients in 2023?

Wonder no more: LandOpt, which helps independent landscape contractors nationwide increase their revenue, cash flow and profitability, has released its annual recommendations on contractor rates for the coming year.

Every fall LandOpt analyzes a number of economic and industry factors and develops pricing recommendations for its members. For the first time, it is sharing them publicly as a service to the green industry.

“As with this year, 2023 will be laced with a variety of economic challenges, including labor and materials inflation that top the list,” said Jim Westover, LandOpt president. “Those will be compounded by higher interest rates and the threat of a recession.”

LandOpt advises contractors to consider:

A minimum 4.4% rate increase to offset higher operating costs

An 8.8% hike to return margins to pre-inflationary levels

A 10% or greater boost when possible as a hedge against unpredictable cost increases

Westover, who leads LandOpt’s financial planning services, noted that overall inflation is running above 8%, raw materials are up 10% and labor, using the annual Social Security increase as a guide, will cost close to 9% more next year.