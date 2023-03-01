Women’s Growth Forum Workshop: Tap Into Collaboration

Discover how collaborating across teams can increase productivity, efficiency, and innovation during the. During this free, two-hour virtual event, women in the Green Industry will discover six key practices that provide the skills to improve collaboration, tear down organizational silos, and mitigate professional turf wars for increased productivity, efficiency, and innovation. This workshop is sponsored by the Women’s Growth Forum from the Hunter Industries Family of Companies.

Workshop participants will learn to:

Master the six foundational principles of collaboration

Understand the power of collaboration activities and skills for future success

Identify the five common organizational boundaries that limit professional potential

Recognize the role that collaboration plays in the achievement of your goals

All women in the landscape industry are welcome to participate! Whether you’re a contractor or distributor employee, designer, teacher, or student, you’ll gain valuable insights about how to use the power of collaboration to drive success for you and your organization.

Two workshop sessions are available. Each one includes a virtual presentation with interactive participant breakout discussions. Register for this free workshop today. The first 100 registrants will receive a free gift!

Workshop times:

Wednesday afternoon, March 22, 2023, 3–5 p.m. PDT

Thursday morning, March 23, 2023, 8–10 a.m. PDT

To register, click here. For more information, contact women@hunterindustries.com.

