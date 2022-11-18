WorkWave® has acquired TaskEasy, one of the nation’s leading service marketplaces for rental property owners. Traditionally, TaskEasy has focused on lawn and yard maintenance, snow clearing, interior cleaning and pool maintenance for single-family rental properties. As part of the WorkWave family, they will be able to expand service offerings to include any home service, using WorkWave’s network of customers to complete it.

TaskEasy connects single-family rental and commercial property owners with contractors through its mobile marketplace. Combining WorkWave’s field service solutions with the TaskEasy marketplace platform will give WorkWave’s service customers exclusive access to the service work in their local area. This will help its customers grow without the expense of sales, marketing, and advertising.

TaskEasy works with the largest single-family home rental brands and hundreds of the largest property managers across the US. They facilitate services at millions of properties in over 12,000 cities. Large residential and commercial property portfolio owners can leverage TaskEasy’s suite of APIs and digital tools to manage their properties across the country. Homeowners can order and manage services at the click of a button.

“TaskEasy is the first company to automate and consolidate the service work required to maintain thousands of rental properties across North America, sustaining their value and keeping them safe for residents,” said Ken Davis, TaskEasy founder & CEO. “We are thrilled to join together with WorkWave so we can utilize WorkWave’s dense, national customer base to fulfill any type of service work required, while also accelerating growth for WorkWave’s entire small to midsize customer base.”

TaskEasy’s current services offered include all aspects of lawn care and yard maintenance, snow clearing, vacant property interior cleaning and pool cleaning. Together with WorkWave, they will expand their offerings to include pest control and any other service work required by these properties.

