Gross sales for concrete paver contractors in the U.S. and Canada increased by 27% during 2021, according to a new survey released by the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI).

Other key findings of the 2022 ICPI Contractor Business Report include:

A 10% salary/wage increase for employees

64,615 average total square feet of pavers installed per company

Product availability reported as a challenge for 70% of respondents

The report identified trends based on responses from 177 segmental concrete pavement installation contractors. Survey respondents included ICPI members and non-members and was conducted by Industry Insights of Columbus, Ohio for ICPI. It also includes insight on gross sales, employment situations, technology data, company promotion, and certification trends. The full report is available for purchase here.

“Concrete paver contractors continue to experience substantial growth in sales each year,” said Paul Pignatelli, ICPI Board Chair. “This report also confirms the ongoing challenge of recruiting and hiring employees. ICPI and the National Contract Management Association (NCMA) remain dedicated to workforce development initiatives through ‘HardscapingIs’ to attract new people and provide ongoing training to those already in the industry through installer courses,” continued Pignatelli.

In other ICPI updates, a new version of the Permeable Interlocking Concrete Pavement (PICP) Specialist Course is now available on-demand. The course is designed for crew leaders, foremen, higher-ranking personnel, or those trying to get into PICP installations. More projects are being specified with environmentally friendly pavements and the PICP course provides in-depth knowledge on the differences between ICP and PICP. For more information and to sign up for the course, click here.

ICPI, founded in 1993, is the trade association representing the segmental concrete pavement industry in the United States and Canada. ICPI engages in a broad range of technical, marketing, educational, government relations and communications activities.

To read “Hardscape Trends For Outdoor Living,” click here.