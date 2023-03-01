New Program Keeps Worn Carhartt Workwear Out Of Landfills

In an effort to extend the life of workwear, reduce clothing waste, and keep previously worn and slightly imperfect gear out of landfills, Carhartt — in partnership with Trove — has launched Carhartt Reworked. The new program is the first branded resale site in the workwear industry, and supports Carhartt’s sustainability goals by creating a circular recommerce model that extends the life of its durable gear and reduces clothing waste.

“‘Carhartt Reworked’ is an extension of our commitment to deliver the durability and reliability that hardworking people know and love, while reducing our environmental footprint,” said Gretchen R. Valade, Director of Sustainability at Carhartt. “With the help of Trove’s expertise in circular business and recommerce, we’re able to keep Carhartt products in use longer, out of landfills and in the hands of people who need it.”