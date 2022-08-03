SiteOne® Landscape Supply donated $10,000 worth of battery-powered equipment to I Want To Mow Your Lawn™, a non-profit organization that provides free lawn service to veterans, elderly, and others in need. The donation—a combined effort from several SiteOne branches in New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania—provided the non-profit with brand-new, environmentally friendly equipment.

“We’re seeing new laws banning gas-powered equipment, so we wanted to help the non-profit get ahead of those regulations while supporting its efforts in assisting veterans and elderly in need,” said Doug Shinnick, SiteOne sales support representative. “One of our pillars at SiteOne is to be a good neighbor. We strive to be impactful by implementing our large but local mindset and giving back to our communities.”

I Want To Mow Your Lawn is composed of 200 volunteers in 40 states. Those in need can search for landscape help on IWantToMowYourLawn.com or submit a lawn service request. Local volunteers, many of whom are landscape contractors, then help complete the requests. The non-profit encourages the use of battery-powered equipment to contribute to a cleaner environment.

“The generous donation from SiteOne made a big impact on our mission to preserve dignity, enable independence, and build community by providing eco-friendly, essential lawn service for those in need,” said Brian Schwartz, founder of I Want To Mow Your Lawn. “We are looking forward to a long-term partnership with SiteOne.”

“We are honored to work with Brian, who started I Want To Mow Your Lawn at the height of COVID-19 when the world was locked down,” said Wade Slover, SiteOne key account manager. “He missed personal contact with his community, so he started mowing his elderly neighbor’s lawns. Through a little bit of labor, his operation brings smiles to those in need.”

