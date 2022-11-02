Prepare for the 2023 season with SiteOne Landscape Supply’s one-day virtual university that covers business, irrigation, lighting, hardscaping, pest management, agronomics and golf. Registration is now open for the one day event, taking place on November 30, 2022. CEU credits are available for select courses.

“SiteOne is dedicated to providing the tools and training to support professional development for green industry experts,” said Christina Moore, SiteOne senior events manager. “We’re excited to offer a one-day format this year to bring the industry together for education and networking. By registering, pros gain access to all content for 90 days after the event. That’s more than 40 on-demand courses they can learn from and share with their teams.”

The online training event takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. EST and features a full day of educational courses plus a supplier expo. SiteOne is partnering with over 30 industry leaders to bring SiteOne Virtual University to green industry professionals. Attendees can tune in live to attend up to four educational courses, including two Spanish tracks, and participate in the virtual expo.

SiteOne’s lineup of Green Industry presenters include: Kevin Brewer of Arborjet, Antonio and Rafael Diaz and Edgar Salazar of The Diaz Group LLC., Marty Grunder of The Grow Group, Belgard’s Andrew Harris, Mike Lysecki of LMN, NDS, Inc.’s Hugo Florez and Darren Bridges, Sheila Haddad of Bell Labs, Rutgers University’s Richard Buckley, Noe Cruz of Rain Bird, and many more.

Individuals interested in attending can register at Siteone.com/events. The Virtual University is open to everyone, and SiteOne Partners Program points may be applied to cover the registration fee.

