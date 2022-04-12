During the first week of April, Vanguard® hosted a Spanish version of its popular Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) service training. Hispanic and Latino individuals represent one of the largest and most rapidly growing groups within the professional landscape and adjacent industries. To better serve this audience, Briggs & Stratton is prioritizing training and continued education opportunities that are accessible and inclusive through sessions like the Spanish EFI service training.

The course, taught by Briggs & Stratton global bilingual product service trainer, Flavio Miranda, provided hands-on training focused on troubleshooting circuits, sensor theory and testing, system component testing, use of diagnostic tools and a laptop software overview and troubleshooting lab. EFI technology is an important feature for landscape fleet managers looking to maximize fuel efficiency in the face of rising fuel costs and tightening margins. By offering EFI training in Spanish, Vanguard is working to increase access to knowledge and practices that will help these individuals better serve their customers.

According to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. landscape industry employs almost 1.6 million workers and generates almost 959,000 jobs in other related industries. Latinos represent over 830,000 workers in those two categories. Despite representing such a large portion of the industry, there is a historic lack of training options available in Spanish.

“Vanguard is committed to supporting our OEM partners, dealers and their customers as both a power solutions provider and a trusted source for training and ongoing education,” said Carissa Gingras, senior director of Marketing at Briggs & Stratton. “This is especially true for the Hispanic and Latino service professionals who represent such an important demographic within this industry,” added Gingras.