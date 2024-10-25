Contact Us

Buyers Products Launches GuardDogg ® Rack For Work Trucks

Buyers Products has unveiled the GuardDogg® Headache Rack, an advanced addition to their growing line of cab protectors.

Buyers Products has unveiled the GuardDogg® Headache Rack, an advanced addition to their growing line of cab protectors. The GuardDogg® is constructed from 15-gauge steel and features a corrosion-resistant Matte Black finish for robust durability. The GuardDogg® is available in multiple sizes to accommodate ½-ton, ¾-ton and 1-ton trucks.

“The GuardDogg® exemplifies our dedication to providing innovative, high-performance solutions at an excellent value,” says Jennifer Pusateri, truck tool box product manager at Buyers Products. “Unlike many other headache racks in its class that charge extra for essential brackets and hardware, the GuardDogg® comes fully equipped for a hassle-free, drill-free installation, whether you’re adding a toolbox or not.”

Buyers offers a complete line of drill-free lighting mounts, allowing users to accessorize their GuardDogg® rack with additional work lights or warning lights such as the Buyers Products 1492200 ultra bright rotating spot light or 8891060 LED light bar. This gives owners the option to maximize the visibility of their work truck, all without having to drill in their cab or permanently mar a brand new truck.

The GuardDogg® is compatible with popular work truck models, including the Ford® F-150, F-250, and F-350; RAM® 1500, 2500, 3500; Chevy® Silverado 1500, 2500, 3500; and the GMC® Sierra 2500 and 3500.

For Turf Magazine‘s Get Equipped: Disaster Response Equipment piece featuring Buyers Products’ Rotating Spotlight, click here.

Click here for Turf Magazine‘s most recent Get Equipped: Trucks, Trailers & UTVs product feature, click here.

