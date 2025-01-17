BuyMax, a group purchasing organization for home service contractors, has announced the launch of BuyFin, a platform that offers both payment processing solutions and consumer financing options to home service businesses.
BuyFin Payment Processing, which is offered in conjunction with third-party partners, helps a business owner get paid faster from customers with competitive processing rates and a best-in-class technology platform.
BuyFin Consumer Financing, which is offered in conjunction with technology partners and financial institutions, helps contractors close more jobs while increasing average ticket size. Built-in AI decision-making allows for both contractors and customers to have a streamlined experience.
“With BuyFin, we are excited to provide businesses with a seamless technology-driven approach to payment processing and consumer financing that provides quality products and services with speedy business approvals, white-glove support, informed decision making, and increased customer approvals,” said Clare Perry, president of BuyMax. “BuyFin’s objective is to maximize competitive options for the customer and drive business growth for the business owner – creating a win-win satisfying experience for all.”
- Competitive pricing with no hidden fees.
- Ability to easily collect payment from the field or office.
- Payment processing in the field with merchant terminals.
- Quick decisions and onboarding for your business.
- Soft credit pulls before contractors enter the home to deliver consumers pre-qualified offers.
- First- and second-look consumer financing in one application.
- Customizable financing programs.
- Home improvement financing to qualified customers with easy-to-use, mobile-friendly technology.
- The approved financing can only be used at your business.
