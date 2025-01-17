BuyMax, a group purchasing organization for home service contractors, has announced the launch of BuyFin, a platform that offers both payment processing solutions and consumer financing options to home service businesses.

BuyFin Payment Processing, which is offered in conjunction with third-party partners, helps a business owner get paid faster from customers with competitive processing rates and a best-in-class technology platform.

BuyFin Consumer Financing, which is offered in conjunction with technology partners and financial institutions, helps contractors close more jobs while increasing average ticket size. Built-in AI decision-making allows for both contractors and customers to have a streamlined experience.

“With BuyFin, we are excited to provide businesses with a seamless technology-driven approach to payment processing and consumer financing that provides quality products and services with speedy business approvals, white-glove support, informed decision making, and increased customer approvals,” said Clare Perry, president of BuyMax. “BuyFin’s objective is to maximize competitive options for the customer and drive business growth for the business owner – creating a win-win satisfying experience for all.”

Highlights of BuyFin Payment Processing include:

Competitive pricing with no hidden fees.

Ability to easily collect payment from the field or office.

Payment processing in the field with merchant terminals.

Key features of BuyFin Consumer Financing include:

Quick decisions and onboarding for your business.

Soft credit pulls before contractors enter the home to deliver consumers pre-qualified offers.

First- and second-look consumer financing in one application.

Customizable financing programs.

Home improvement financing to qualified customers with easy-to-use, mobile-friendly technology.

The approved financing can only be used at your business.

BuyFin is a modern, data-driven approach to consumer financing,” said Andy Waskey, Vice President of Payments. “We are a strategic partner in growth for our clients, optimizing the process with an automated solution made easy for the business users and their customers.”

As an exclusive sourcing and procurement partner, BuyMax and its third-party partners help businesses increase top-line revenue and minimize bottom-line expenses and span all cost-of-goods expense categories, including Equipment & Distribution, Fleet Solutions, Insurance, Payroll, Payments, Communications, and Marketing. BuyFin Payment Processing is made available in conjunction with third-party partners of BuyMax or its affiliates. All financial products made available through BuyFin Consumer Financing are originated, issued, or otherwise provided by participating financial institutions, members FDIC.

