Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

Carhartt: Official Apparel Partner For Rocket Mortgage Classic

As the Official Apparel Partner for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Carhartt outfitted more than 90 grounds crew members at Detroit Golf Club.

CarharttWhen the world’s best golfers teed it up this weekend, Carhartt helped out with their own tees. The workwear giant was the Official Apparel Partner of the Grounds Crew at the Rocket Mortgage Classic held from June 29–July 2 at Detroit Golf Club.

Michigan-based Carhartt and Detroit Golf Club combined their home-state pride to ensure the tournament’s more than 90 grounds crew members had the durable gear they needed to create optimal conditions for the players. The new apparel partnership was supported through Carhartt Company Gear, the company’s business unit that supplies uniforms to businesses in need of outfitting their work crews. Carhartt Company Gear supplied all crew members responsible for the upkeep of golf course grounds at Detroit Golf Club with its lightweight Force Polos, Rain Defender Sweatshirts, Force Ripstop Utility Pants, Canvas Mesh Back Caps, and backpacks to outwork the summer heat and any other weather.

 

“When it comes to workwear uniforms, we couldn’t think of a better, more authentic partner than Carhartt. Founded right here in Metro Detroit, the Carhartt logo is seen as a badge of honor for many grounds crew members who work in this field.”

—Sam Moynihan, greens superintendent at Detroit Golf Club

“The hardworking grounds crew members performing behind the scenes to make it happen play an active role in the success of golfers on the course and fuels our determination to create durable gear that helps them outwork the elements and obstacles,” said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt. “Our sponsorship of the grounds crew at the Rocket Mortgage Classic represents a continuation of our more than 130-year commitment to champion those who work with their hands and help build stronger communities through hard work.”  

To further extend its appreciation for the Rocket Mortgage Classic grounds crew, Carhartt hosted a welcome dinner for grounds crew volunteers on June 25 at Detroit Golf Club. Members of Carhartt Company Gear were in attendance to treat volunteers to free food, durable gear, and deliver a much deserved “thank you.”  

Committed to providing reliable workwear to the crews that make Detroit sporting events possible, the Rocket Mortgage Classic sponsorship builds on Carhartt Company Gear’s position as official outfitter of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings grounds crew.

Photos: RocketMortgage/Prewozniak

See also: “New Program Keeps Worn Carhartt Workwear Out Of Landfills”

Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Services, The Latest

Backpacks, Caps, Carhartt, Carhartt Company Gear, Detroit companies, Detroit Golf Club, Force polos, Force Ripstop Pants, golf, Michigan Companies, PGA Tour, Rain Defender sweatshirts, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sam Moynihan, Susan Hennike

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Paving The Way To A Better Community

Next

Turf Care: Optimal Overseeding

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly