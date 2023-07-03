Carhartt: Official Apparel Partner For Rocket Mortgage Classic

When the world’s best golfers teed it up this weekend, Carhartt helped out with their own tees. The workwear giant was the Official Apparel Partner of the Grounds Crew at the Rocket Mortgage Classic held from June 29–July 2 at Detroit Golf Club.

Michigan-based Carhartt and Detroit Golf Club combined their home-state pride to ensure the tournament’s more than 90 grounds crew members had the durable gear they needed to create optimal conditions for the players. The new apparel partnership was supported through Carhartt Company Gear, the company’s business unit that supplies uniforms to businesses in need of outfitting their work crews. Carhartt Company Gear supplied all crew members responsible for the upkeep of golf course grounds at Detroit Golf Club with its lightweight Force Polos, Rain Defender Sweatshirts, Force Ripstop Utility Pants, Canvas Mesh Back Caps, and backpacks to outwork the summer heat and any other weather.

“When it comes to workwear uniforms, we couldn’t think of a better, more authentic partner than Carhartt. Founded right here in Metro Detroit, the Carhartt logo is seen as a badge of honor for many grounds crew members who work in this field.” —Sam Moynihan, greens superintendent at Detroit Golf Club

“The hardworking grounds crew members performing behind the scenes to make it happen play an active role in the success of golfers on the course and fuels our determination to create durable gear that helps them outwork the elements and obstacles,” said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt. “Our sponsorship of the grounds crew at the Rocket Mortgage Classic represents a continuation of our more than 130-year commitment to champion those who work with their hands and help build stronger communities through hard work.”

To further extend its appreciation for the Rocket Mortgage Classic grounds crew, Carhartt hosted a welcome dinner for grounds crew volunteers on June 25 at Detroit Golf Club. Members of Carhartt Company Gear were in attendance to treat volunteers to free food, durable gear, and deliver a much deserved “thank you.”

Committed to providing reliable workwear to the crews that make Detroit sporting events possible, the Rocket Mortgage Classic sponsorship builds on Carhartt Company Gear’s position as official outfitter of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings grounds crew.

Photos: RocketMortgage/Prewozniak

