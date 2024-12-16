Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

CASE Customizes CTL for Metallica’s James Hetfield

A special edition compact track loader from CASE Construction Equipment was commissioned by Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

A special edition compact track loader from CNH construction brand CASE Construction Equipment was on display at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, at the Helping Hands charity concert. Held on December 13th, this annual event is organized by the rock band Metallica’s All Within My Hands charitable foundation. 

Following its debut, this custom-designed CASE TV450B compact track loader is destined for use at the ranch of Metallica frontman and co-founder James Hetfield. Hetfield commissioned the design as part of an equipment supply agreement with the CASE brand. 

The CNH Design team brought their expertise to the project to develop proposals inspired by Hetfield’s career and persona. 

  • The winning proposal was submitted by John Piper, a rising design talent at CNH. Piper crafted a concept that recalled one of Hetfield’s tattoos, a skull with wings, together with the sharp iconic font reminiscent of his band’s graphics and album artwork. He also drew from the pinstriping in Hetfield’s private hotrod collection. All these elements were integrated atop a sandy camouflage pattern reminiscent of Hetfield’s signature Snakebyte electric guitar – a direct request from the artist. 
  • CNH Senior Designer Darin Weisensel led the production phase of this project, working to bring the custom design to life on the CASE TV450B. 

Built at the CASE production facility in Wichita, the TV450B compact track loader is an industry fixture. Tough and rugged, it performs tasks such as digging, loading, and dumping in commercial and residential construction activities as well as landscaping. 

Remarkable people transformed this special edition compact track loader from a designer’s sketch into a one-of-a-kind machine, providing the CASE brand with a unique opportunity to make its distinctive mark with an exceptional delivery. 

Metallica, Carhartt Band Together To Support Skilled Trades

CASE Releases First Electric Backhoe Loader

Business Management, Business Trends, Charitable Work, Featured, Loaders, Excavators & Tractors, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Products and Equipment

All Within My Hands, California, CASE, CASE Construction Equipment, charity, CNH Design Team, Compact Track Loader, concert, CTL, Darin Weisensel, Foundation, guitar, Inglewood, James Hetfield, John Piper, loader, Metallica, product, Snakebyte, track loader, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine, Wichita, YouTube Theatre

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Previous

Turf Quiz Of The Week: Beech Trees

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly