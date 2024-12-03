CASE Introduces Limited Signature Edition Backhoe Loader

CASE Construction Equipment is offering crews a new way to distinguish themselves on the jobsite with the release of a rare, limited edition 580 Super N Construction King™ backhoe loader that commemorates CASE’s history of innovation. Hitting select CASE dealers in December 2024, the unique J.I. CASE Signature Edition backhoe loader adds a distinctive look to the 580 Super N model, a staple machine known as a reliable performer on the jobsite.

Limited in production to only 50 machines, the uniquely designed 580 Super N backhoe loaders feature a metallic silver and dark gray color scheme, the throwback CASE “tread” logo, an air-suspension seat with special upholstery and individually numbered badge plates that bear the signature of CASE founder Jerome Increase Case.

The emblematic styling nods to a rich, 180+ year history of groundbreaking innovation at CASE. The company pioneered a wide range of road construction equipment and was the first to introduce a factory-integrated backhoe loader in 1957. CASE was also the first company to commercially release an electric backhoe loader, the 580EV, which came out in 2024.

The 97-horsepower J.I. CASE Signature Edition backhoe loader matches the industry-leading breakout forces and speeds of the standard 580 Super N and offers the same features like four-wheel-drive, PowerLift™ and Extendahoe® technology, ProControl swing dampening and ECO Mode for fuel savings. Different configurations are available with PowerDrive Powershift or Power Shuttle transmission options and pilot or the popular CASE foot swing controls.

To learn more about the J.I. CASE Signature backhoe loader, contact your local CASE Construction Equipment dealer or visit www.CaseCE.com/Signature580.

