CASE Releases First Electric Backhoe Loader

CASE Construction Equipment has expanded its EV offerings for municipal crews, utility teams, urban construction and other contractors with the commercial release of its 580EV. It will be the industry’s first electric backhoe loader.



A Workhorse on the Job — Electrified The next generation of EV equipment from CASE offers crews zero-emissions, low-noise solutions for a wide range of unique jobsite demands — from overnight construction, to work in urban centers or other close-quarter environments where noise and emissions must be kept to a minimum. The expanded CASE EV offering matches the performance and power of its diesel counterparts while delivering advantages like lower fuel costs and less maintenance.

The new CASE 580EV electric backhoe loader carries over the same dimensional loading and digging specifications and breakout forces as the popular four-wheel-drive, 97-horsepower CASE 580SN diesel model. With this new production unit, CASE took customer feedback and optimized everything from thermal management to operator controls in order to electrify a machine with comparable specs to the widely used 580SN. CASE also included new features, like an 8″ color display, air conditioning, a front-dash display and adjustable four-corner, multicolored LED strobe lights.

The 580EV is powered by a 400-volt, 71-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery platform that’s charged with the same type of Level 2 J1772 adapter found in automotive EVs. The new electric backhoe loader is designed to deliver up to eight hours of operational run time on a single charge, depending on the application. The battery platform also uses an advanced thermal management system with system-specific cooling circuits to better regulate temperatures and help maintain performance in hot or cold conditions.

The four-wheel-drive 580EV uses two independent electric motors for the PowerDrive transmission and hydraulic pumps feeding the loader, backhoe and steering systems. It minimizes energy consumption and improves performance in loading applications. The 14′ backhoe also includes an Extendahoe to boost reach, while features like ProControl swing dampening, PowerLift/PowerBoost and electrohydraulic controls improve precision and ease of use on the jobsite. Electrification also provides performance advantages like instantaneous torque response and peak torque at any RPM, so operators don’t need to wait for an internal combustion engine to ramp up to meet load demands.