Cat® 903 Compact Wheel Loader Delivers

Building on the legacy of the popular Caterpillar® 903D, the Cat 903 compact wheel loader makes work easier with its Cat C1.7 engine, offering 17% more horsepower than the previous model. The increase in power delivers improved performance when pushing, operating on grades, and using drive, steer, and lift functions simultaneously. It provides a higher full turn tip load rating of 5,516 lbs.

Improved Comfort, Increased Efficiency

Designed to provide all-day comfort, the operator’s workstation features spacious legroom, ergonomic pedal positioning, easy entry and exit, and optional speed-sensitive ride control. The multifunction joystick provides fingertip control of the standard third-function hydraulic system. Minimal engine overhang results in excellent rear and corner visibility, allowing for efficient operation in confined areas. Providing optimal comfort, the seat design includes yellow touch points, making it easier to find the preferred operating position.

The 903 can be optionally equipped with a hydraulic skid steer loader (SSL) coupler for faster and more efficient work tool changes. It provides a viewing window that enables the operator to see the fork tips when using available compact wheel loader style forks. The auxiliary hydraulic system delivers higher than previous flow of up to 14.5 gal/min at 3,336 psi for increased hydraulic power to operate hydraulic work tools likes power box rakes and grapple buckets.

A host of options for the 903 enable the compact wheel loader to be configured for success in a range of applications. Providing maximum traction in slick underfoot conditions, optional front and rear differential lock can be activated in real time. Available engine and ground speed control are ideally suited for work with hydromechanical work tools like brooms. The addition of a work tool electrical harness option allows the Cat 903 to run more tools than the previous model.

Building on the Legacy

The Cat 903 design boasts many popular carryover features from the 903D. Z-bar type loader linkage provides both strong bucket-digging ability and efficient control in fork applications. Standard features for the loader’s linkage include boom-float and work tool return-to-dig functions. Whether loading heavy pallets onto a truck or lifting light material into a hopper, the 903 offers the choice between standard- and high-lift configurations of 121″ and 127″ respectively to increase work efficiency in a wide range of applications.

Featuring a fully opening hood, the Cat 903 rear hood offers easy access to the engine compartment, which includes side-by-side coolers and a transparent fuel/water separator. Available engine air pre-cleaner and radiator screen options provide reliable performance when operating in high-debris applications.

