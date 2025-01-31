Contact Us

Caterpillar Offers Limited Edition Machines to Mark 100 Years

In honor of 100 years, Caterpillar Inc. has announced Cat® Limited Edition machines in "Centennial Grey" are available for purchase.

In honor of its 100 Year Anniversary, Caterpillar Inc. has announced Cat® Limited Edition machines are available for purchase through select Cat dealers around the world. Along with the latest machine technologies that Cat customers have come to expect, the Limited Edition models feature a custom “Centennial Grey” paint scheme to recognize the original color of Caterpillar’s first products.

Tony Fassino, Group President, Caterpillar Construction Industries said, “We could not have reached this historic milestone without our customers and dealers. Since 1925, our customers have used our products and services to help improve the quality of people’s lives throughout the world. The Limited Edition machines allow our customers to celebrate Caterpillar’s heritage while focusing on the work ahead.”

The models will also include special markings denoting 100 Years and a commemorative interior plate. The models are available in North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Fassino adds, “Few companies are fortunate enough to make it to this point, and we know how we got here. It’s because of our history of innovation and the exceptional collaborations we’ve had with our dealers and customers over the past ten decades.”

Contact your local Cat dealer to determine availability. Models may include:

  • Compact, Small and Medium Wheel Loaders
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Small and Medium Track Type Tractors
  • Mini, Small, Medium and Large Excavators
  • Motor Graders

The Cat Limited Edition machines will be displayed at select Centennial celebrations and trade shows.

