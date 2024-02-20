Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Inc., a North American customer-focused wholesale distributor of green industry and landscape supplies, has announced the appointment of its Turf Category-Chemical Director, Austin Marsteller. He has taken on the new executive leadership position of Turf Category Business Director as of January 1, 2024.

With employee growth and development as a core company value, internal promotions are an integral part of Central’s focus and commitment to its team members. As of a result of Austin’s efforts and clear vision for the turf category, along with his degree in Turfgrass Science from Penn State University and an MBA from Louisiana State University Shreveport, Marsteller continues to be a tremendous asset to Central’s rapidly growing turf division. Before joining Central Turf & Irrigation Supply his career was heavily focused in turf and ornamental on the manufacturer side. Furthermore, Marsteller’s innovative emphasis on customer satisfaction from a key account management and sales standpoint, make him uniquely qualified for this role.

“We couldn’t be more excited as Austin Marsteller expands his role, and the role of the turf category, here at Central. We are always looking to innovate and improve so that we can meet and exceed the needs of our customers and employees,” said Anthony Luciano, VP of Sales & Marketing for Central Turf & Irrigation Supply. “I am confident with this new position that Austin will continue to be focused on the future growth of the category. Ensuring that both our internal sales teams, and our customers, have the expertise needed to continue growing in their markets.”

