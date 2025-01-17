Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Products and Equipment

Chalmers Innovations, Inc. Unveils TiltPlow at the 2025 National Farm Machinery Show

The TiltPlow uses the front-end loader's tilt function to unlock and lock the blade rotation, eliminating the need for manual adjustments.

Chalmers Innovations, Inc. has launched TiltPlow, a snow plow design that allows operators to change the plow angle conveniently from their seat without the need for expensive plow hydraulics. The TiltPlow will make its debut at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, from February 12 to 15, 2025.

The TiltPlow uses the front-end loader’s (FEL) tilt function to unlock and lock the blade rotation. Operators can adjust the blade angle by tilting the FEL forward to free the blade to rotate, steering left or right while backing up to change the blade angle, and then tilting the FEL back to lock the blade in place. This innovative design eliminates the need for manual adjustments and costly plow hydraulics.

Additional key features of the TiltPlow include:

  • Easy angle adjustment from the operator’s seat
  • No plow or third-function hydraulics required
  • Compatible with skid steer quick attach (SSQA) loaders
  • Available with a 6′ blade and SSQA connection
  • Future models will include 5′ and 7′ blades, and John Deere quick attach (JDQA) options

Production of the TiltPlow is underway, with units available for shipping by the time of the National Farm Machinery Show in February 2025.

Click here for more products and insights on snow & ice management.

Featured, Products and Equipment, Snow & Ice Management, Winter

2025 National Farm Machinery Show, Blade Rotation, Chalmers Innovations, Front-end Loader, JDQA, JohnDeere quick attach, Plow Hydraulics, Skid Steer Quick Attach, snow plow, SSQA, Third-function Hydraulics, TiltPlow

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Previous

Bobcat Showcases New Backhoe Loader, Essential Construction Equipment, and Attachments at World of Concrete 2025

Next

Win Bids By Upgrading Your Fleet

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly