Chalmers Innovations, Inc. has launched TiltPlow, a snow plow design that allows operators to change the plow angle conveniently from their seat without the need for expensive plow hydraulics. The TiltPlow will make its debut at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, from February 12 to 15, 2025.

The TiltPlow uses the front-end loader’s (FEL) tilt function to unlock and lock the blade rotation. Operators can adjust the blade angle by tilting the FEL forward to free the blade to rotate, steering left or right while backing up to change the blade angle, and then tilting the FEL back to lock the blade in place. This innovative design eliminates the need for manual adjustments and costly plow hydraulics.

Additional key features of the TiltPlow include:

Easy angle adjustment from the operator’s seat

No plow or third-function hydraulics required

Compatible with skid steer quick attach (SSQA) loaders

Available with a 6′ blade and SSQA connection

Future models will include 5′ and 7′ blades, and John Deere quick attach (JDQA) options

Production of the TiltPlow is underway, with units available for shipping by the time of the National Farm Machinery Show in February 2025.