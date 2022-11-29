Doosan Bobcat North America (Bobcat) employees recently wrapped–up their fall giving campaign, exceeding total donation goals. The company donated more than $250,000 to local organizations in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Georgia focused on education, community prosperity, and health resources.

Bobcat’s fall charitable giving campaign took place over a two-week period in October, allowing employees to concentrate their efforts toward giving back to non-profits working to cultivate local communities. In addition to the funds raised by employees, Doosan Bobcat matched nearly half of total donations secured by staff members to further amplify employee generosity.

New to this year’s campaign, employees could choose any organization with a 501(c)(3) status, rather than selecting from a pre-set list of non-profit organizations.

United Way remained a featured charity for the campaign, receiving strong employee and organization support in addition to more than 100 other nonprofit recipients selected by employees. Doosan Bobcat has been a partner to United Way for more than 20 years, supporting its mission of inspiring and activating communities to improve lives.

The fall giving campaign wrapped–up a season of volunteering and community efforts on behalf of the Doosan Bobcat company. In September, it was announced that more than 425 employees dedicated their time and talents to participate in 35 community projects toward the company’s annual Doosan Days of Community Service events. The program was part of a company-wide volunteer effort aimed at giving back to the communities where Bobcat employees live and work. Projects during this particular event spanned across Bobcat’s footprint, including efforts in and around Bismarck, Gwinner, Wahpeton and West Fargo, ND.; Litchfield, MN; Johnson Creek, WI; Statesville, NC, and Buford, GA.

