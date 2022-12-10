The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) has announced a partnership with the Industry Collective, a movement of landscapers, lawn care companies, and suppliers who are unified in their efforts to impact their local communities. It was founded in 2021 by Mike Haynes and Jamie Waldron from LOVING. Industry Collective provides an easy way to give back to communities through simple service projects.

The initiative launched in 2021 and began with just 23 industry companies that hosted 97 community service events at their facilities, packing more than 28,000 hygiene kits for local distribution. “The positive impact created by participants in such a short time is mind-blowing,” said Haynes. “I believe anything is possible when our Industry comes together to help others who find themselves in a season of need. A movement has begun, and we believe we are just getting started,” Haynes added. There currently are over 20,000 landscapers represented through participant companies (see below).

Industry Collective’s vision is to make it easy and affordable to create an impact locally. Industry Collective organizes projects three times a year, including packing and distributing meals, backpacks, and hygiene kits. Projects can be done from anywhere and typically only take 20 to 30 minutes. Companies are invited to participate at whatever level works best for their goals, time constraints, and budget.

“The beauty of the Industry Collective events is that it is both a team building activity that is easy to do at your own facility, as well as something that brings the whole industry together,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “And it greatly impacts people in need in the local community.”

To participate in upcoming events or learn more are encouraged to visit Industry Collective’s website. Industry suppliers and other companies who want to become a sponsor can donate funds through NALP. Visit the NALP webpage for more information. Those funds will be used to support industry companies that want to participate in the Industry Collective but lack the resources to do so.



