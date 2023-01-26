Project EverGreen recently announced the appointment of its 2023 officers and board of directors. The appointments were made at Project EverGreen’s annual meeting.

Kevin Laycock of SiteOne Landscape Supply will mark his second year as president of the national non-profit which celebrates its 20thanniversary in 2023. Also continuing to serve on the Executive Board are Scott A. Bills, CSFM of Sports Field Solutions as vice president/president-elect, and Fred Haskett of TrueWinds Consulting returns as secretary/treasurer.

“Project EverGreen is fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated group of professionals serving on our nationwide board,” says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Our collaborative work reflects the importance of healthy parks and public green spaces that contribute to the overall environmental and well-being of our neighborhoods and communities and serve as the lungs of our cities.”

2023 Board of Directors

Beth Berry, Advanced Turf Solutions

Cayla Chamberlin, Gilbert Family Foundation

Tim Demerath, PBI-Gordon

George Furrer, Valley Green Inc.

Boyd Montgomery, The Toro Company

Blaine Pinkerton, Nufarm

Linda Satter, Sipcam-Agro

Shane Wetherall, AMGUARD Environmental Technologies

Alan White, Turf Systems

Ashley Williams, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods

Andrew Bray, National Association of Landscape Professionals

Russ Mitchell, Prime Source at Albaugh, LLC



The Project EverGreen board and advisory council work to measurably increase and improve the amount of healthy green spaces through the GreenCare for Communities and GreenCare for Troops initiatives. Through its GreenCare for Communities projects, Project EverGreen and its partners have renovated community parks and public green spaces totaling more than 200 million square feet of green space. GreenCare for Troops marks its 17th year in 2023 and over its tenure has provided an estimated $15 million in donated lawn and landscape services and peace of mind to thousands of military families across the U.S. who are enduring a deployment.

SnowCare For Troops Awareness Week

Project EverGreen, with program sponsor BOSS Snowplow, also supports military families through its SnowCare for Troops™ initiatives. This week, January 22-28, marks National SnowCare for Troops Awareness Week to spotlight and recognize the valuable work being performed by dedicated volunteers across the country in providing complimentary snow and ice removal services and peace of mind for the families of deployed military personnel.

Now in its 13th year, SnowCare for Troops has evolved into more than just a service to clear driveways and sidewalks of snow and ice. It’s a lifeline for military families in need to help maintain their independence and go about their daily routines taking care of family, work, and school. Professional contractors, groups and individuals volunteer their time and provide their own equipment and materials to clear the snow for military families in need.

“I was deployed, so I understand the peace of mind you get knowing your wife doesn’t have to make sure the driveway is plowed and the lawn is mowed,” says Derick Kimmell of Kimmell’s Premier Landscapes in Wooster, OH, who volunteers for both the SnowCare for Troops and GreenCare for Troops programs.

Volunteer Michael Ryan from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan says he’s excited to plow for a military family in need, “After being deployed and living abroad, I know what it feels like to have someone help back on the home front,” says Ryan. “I’m more than happy to step up and help someone in a similar situation.”

When combined with GreenCare for Troops, it has delivered an estimated $15 million in donated lawn, landscape and snow removal services o thousands of military families across the country.

“BOSS Snowplow continues its support of the SnowCare for Troops program because we have seen firsthand the significant impact it has on military families and volunteers,” says Mark Klossner, director of marketing, BOSS Snowplow. “We are grateful for the sacrifices that service members and their families make, and this is one way we can show our support and appreciation.”

Registering for to be a volunteer or receive services is easy. Visit the Project EverGreen website.