As a national non-profit organization in the green industry Project Evergreen recognizes that during these challenging times, the need to help military families with snow and ice removal services so they can carry on with daily life is greater than ever. Helping meet that need is Project EverGreen’s SnowCare for Troops program that provides complimentary snow and ice removal services and peace of mind for the families of deployed military personnel.

Together with program sponsor BOSS Snowplow, Project EverGreen presents National SnowCare for Troops Awareness Week — January 23-29, 2022 — to spotlight and recognize the valuable work being performed by hundreds of dedicated volunteers across the United States.

“The need to assist military families serving overseas or on the front lines here at home with snow removal services continues to grow, and SnowCare for Troops will be there,” says Cindy Code, Executive Director of Project EverGreen. “With the ongoing and generous support of our thousands of volunteers and our program sponsor BOSS Snowplow, it’s our mission to continue to grow the program and provide the support that many families need during these challenging times.”

Now in its 12th year, SnowCare for Troops has evolved into more than just a service to clear driveways and sidewalks of snow and ice. It’s a lifeline for military families in need to help maintain their independence and go about their daily routines taking care of family, work, and school. From across the industry, professional contractors, groups, and individuals volunteer their time and provide their own equipment and materials to clear the snow for military families in need.

“BOSS Snowplow continues its support of the SnowCare for Troops program because we have seen firsthand the impact it has on military families,” said Mark Klossner, director of marketing, BOSS Snowplow. “We are grateful for our armed forces and the freedom we have because of their sacrifice. This is one way we can show our support and appreciation.”

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, Project EverGreen also manages the GreenCare for Troops program that offers complimentary lawn care and basic landscape services for families of deployed military personnel. Marking its 15th year in 2021, that program was endorsed by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) this past November — expanding the program to NALP’s 2,800 member companies and opening the door for more volunteers to provide services and bring healthy lawns and landscapes to military families.