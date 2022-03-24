Project EverGreen has announced an alliance with I Want to Mow Your Lawn to bring complimentary lawn care services to an even wider range of deserving individuals and households.

Like Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops, which provides complimentary lawn care and basic landscape services to families of deployed military personnel, I Want to Mow Your Lawn provides complimentary lawn mowing services to senior citizens, military veterans, disabled, and under-resourced individuals and families. The New Jersey-based non-profit was founded in 2020 by Brian Schwartz.

“Forming an alliance to help more military families, veterans and other deserving individuals made sense for many reasons,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Our two organizations together can cast a wider net and help more families and individuals enjoy all the benefits healthy, accessible green spaces have to offer.”

Both non-profits serve a nationwide audience and collectively will strive to expand the bandwidth and awareness of both programs. Fluctuations in the availability and location of both volunteers and families create an ebb and flow that is dependent upon new volunteers joining these community service-based initiatives. The alliance will work to raise the profile and availability of the programs to fill current gaps and the opportunity for new volunteers to give back to their communities.

“We’re honored to officially partner with Project EverGreen to create synergies between our two organizations. The partnership will multiply efforts to provide relief for families of active military and give back to those who have proudly served our country,” said Schwartz. “It’s our way to say thank you for the service and sacrifices families make to protect our freedoms. We never take that for granted.”

