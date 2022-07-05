Registration is open from now until September 5, 2022 for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s VETS1 Virtual 5K fundraiser. All proceeds of the race benefit Feherty’s Troops First Foundation to support the wellness and quality of life for post 9/11 combat-injured warriors.

“We are privileged to bring the SiteOne community together to honor our military,” said Chris Nickelson, VETS1 President and SiteOne Area Sales Manager. “Gather your family and friends to raise proceeds and awareness for Feherty’s Troops First Foundation, an organization working tirelessly to support our heroes, many of whom we see every day in our neighborhood branches.”

Feherty’s Troops First Foundation ‘s mission is to develop, operate, and support wellness, quality of life, and event-based initiatives for today’s combat-wounded military personnel.

“Partnering with SiteOne brings incredible awareness to our efforts of facilitating a greater recognition of the quality and character of those who volunteer to serve,” said John Ablon, chairman of Feherty’s Troops First Foundation.

This year’s theme is Battle of the Branches. Participants will select which SiteOne branch to support and which branch of the military to represent. With over 500 SiteOne branches throughout the U.S., racers can choose from locations in more than 45 states. Registration is $40 for adults and $15 for youth, and includes a T-shirt and medal. The 5K can be completed in any location between October 1 and November 11, 2022.

