Turface Athletics® has selected four programs from its Rebuild the Field 2.0 contest to win $1,000 to be spent on Turface field maintenance supplies. The winners are:

Anthony Boarman, George Sisler Field, Akron, OH;

Kristy Leal, Betty Morrell Softball Field, Mercedes High School, Mercedes, TX;

Daniel Nobbs, Culpepper County High School Baseball Field, Culpepper, VA; and

Kory Pollard, Mark Pollard Field, Carl Albert State College, Poteau, OK.

Winners were selected by a panel of judges based on need and the impact the renovated field would have for players and community. “We received many deserving applications, and when you read the stories of these fields that have been through hurricanes, COVID challenges and more, you’ll see why each of these winners stood out to our team,” said Jeff Langner, brand manager for Turface Athletics.

George Sisler Field. This neighborhood field was once a community gem, but has recently been neglected. The field is in a low-income community and doesn’t have a school within its boundaries. Boarman is hopeful the scholarship will help them fix up the field, while also getting local youth interested in baseball again.

Betty Morrell Softball Field. When Hurricane Hanna hit Texas in 2020, the field at Mercedes High School wasn’t spared. The pitching circle, batter’s boxes, and catcher’s area need major improvements. Leal will use the funds to address these issues for the Lady Tigers. “Knowing that we will be given the best products to revamp and repair the playing surface the right way, provides us with a sense of relief and gratitude,” said Leal.

Culpepper County High School Baseball Field. This 50-year-old field was once used for football practice and now takes on water damage every time it rains. The program hasn’t had the resources to overcome this challenge. With this scholarship, Nobbs hopes to rebuild the field into one the community can be proud of.

Mark Pollard Field. When Pollard took over management of this field nearly two years ago, there wasn’t an ounce of sand on it. The infield was built up with dirt, and despite efforts to renovate, he’s still pulling rocks out of the infield years later. Pollard says the money will help him rebuild a field worthy of college baseball.

For more information on Turface Athletics, visit Turface.com.

Want to learn more about turf maintenance? Check out the latest green industry news on lawn care, landscaping, tree care, design build and equipment.