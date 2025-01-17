Contact Us

CMC/All Access Equipment Expand Dealer Network

CMC/All Access Equipment continues dealer network expansion with the additions of K&K Supply, Elite Field Service, and Cobb County Tractor.

All Access Equipment (recently purchased by CMC) continues to expand its nationwide dealer network with three new preferred partners added to the fold. This growth represents a significant benefit to end-users, with enhanced access to service and parts for CMC tracked aerial lifts. It also provides more local opportunities for demos and new unit sales.

CMC Dealer Network

  • Fenton, Missouri’s K&K Supply has joined as an authorized dealer for the entire line of CMC lifts. Leading equipment and tool provider for the St. Louis area, K&K has been serving the region since 1965. This family-owned and operated organization fields over 1,000 pieces of machinery representing well over $16 million in equipment. Their 55 experienced team members are well positioned to assist all CMC customers within their newly assigned territory.
  • Elite Field Service in Cedar Springs, Michigan has over 32 years of experience in the industry and is currently the only company in West Michigan that services spider lifts. This makes their staff uniquely suited to knowledgeably serve CMC patrons in the region. Elite Machinery can reliably assist with repairs, inspections, and maintenance for all area consumers.
  • Since 1955, Cobb County Tractor (Marietta, Georgia) has been serving customers in the Metro-Atlanta area with industrial and agricultural needs. As a new dealer-partner with All Access Equipment, the company will ensure that all CMC consumers and potential buyers in Western Georgia receive prompt and dependable assistance.

With these additions to the dealer network, CMC can provide more for their customers. It will provide easy access to local sources for equipment, parts, demos, inspections, and sales. They actively continue to add to the regions across the US with direct proximity to authorized dealerships, representing a valuable resource for clientele.

