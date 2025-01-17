CMHA Awards Hein 2024 Industry Champion Award

David Hein, P. Eng. was awarded the CMHA’s 2024 Industry Champion Award. It took place during the Concrete Masonry & Hardscape Association‘s (CMHA) Midyear Meeting in Ottawa, Ontario.

The Industry Champion Award is a special recognition that extends beyond CMHA and the immediate concrete products industry. It honors individuals who, through their efforts and dedication, have significantly contributed to the advancement and promotion of concrete products. Those awarded come from various fields and industries who have recognized the value of concrete products. Recipients have also championed their use, helping to drive innovation, sustainability, and growth.

Since 2020, Hein has been an independent engineer. Prior to this position, he spent almost 20 years working for Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) where he was a transportation infrastructure division manager, a principal investigator, and a principal engineer. During his tenure at ARA, Hein was introduced to segmental concrete pavement and the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Association (ICPI). In 2022, ICPI and the National Concrete Masonry Association unified to become CMHA.

During his career, Hein managed a number of notable projects for the Association. Through his work with the ICPI Foundation, he researched slab and plank finite element modeling. Hein also worked with on/offsite Permeable Interlocking Concrete Pavement (PICP) benefits. He also developed CMHA’s Permeable Design Pro Software. He also consulted on PICP Structural Testing for the University of California Pavement Research Center.

Hein has developed many tools for the industry. He created a pavement condition index methodology which treats pavement as an asset, monitors it performance, and predicts when maintenance will be required. This methodology was developed into the ASTM E2840 standard, elevating the management of paver roads to the level of other competitive types of pavement. Hein has also developed a Life Cycle Cost Analysis of segmental concrete pavements allowing the industry to show the financial advantages of selecting pavers.

Hein chaired the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Technical Committees that created two national standards: ASCE 58-16 Structural Design of Interlocking Concrete Pavement for Municipal Streets and Roadways and ASCE 68-18 Permeable Interlocking Concrete Pavement. He continues to chair these committees and through his other roles at ASCE, makes sure these standards are well positioned to receive the attention they need to maintain their importance.

Hein is an active and well respected member of the Transportation Association of Canada. Through his work, he has created opportunities to represent segmental concrete pavement in technical committees and present information at conferences. This has also allowed segmental concrete pavement to be included in several guides and standards. It has raised it to the same technical level as other traditional pavement systems.

Throughout his career, Hein has presented at several international conferences on concrete block pavement in the United States, Argentina, China, Germany, and South Korea. He has also co-presented Interlocking Concrete Pavement (ICP) and PICP Symposiums in Canada and the US. Hein has consulted on ICP & PICP projects like the Olympic Village in Vancouver, BC and Alston Way in Berkley, CA. He has also worked on projects on Main Street in Markham, ON and Dundas Plaza in London, ON.

“This award is our way of expressing deep appreciation for Hein’s invaluable contributions that have supported and elevated the industry as a whole,” said CMHA President and CEO Robert Thomas. “David continues to be an advocate for segmental concrete pavement, through his work with technical associations and government agencies. His recent work with the ICPI Foundation includes looking into developing a strategic map for future research and efforts needed to further institutionalize the use of segmental concrete pavements in Canada and the United States.”

Hein holds a B.A.Sc. in Civil Engineering from the University of Waterloo.

