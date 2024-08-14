CMHA Relaunches Website To Champion Workforce Development

The HardscapingIs.com website offers an array of resources aimed at individuals seeking to enter or advance in the hardscaping field.

The Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA) has announced the relaunch of its HardscapingIs.com website. It is a comprehensive initiative designed to foster workforce development within the Hardscape industry. The updated site offers an array of resources aimed at individuals seeking to enter or advance in the hardscaping field.

As the construction landscape continues to evolve, the demand for skilled professionals in hardscaping is higher than ever. CMHA is committed to investing in the cultivation of a well-trained workforce. They want to ensure that the industry continues to deliver high-quality craftsmanship, integrate new technologies, and meet evolving demands.

HardscapingIs.com features a range of new content, including:

Career Path Pages : Detailed descriptions of various career paths within hardscaping, from design & engineering to hands-on installation, and marketing.

: Detailed descriptions of various career paths within hardscaping, from design & engineering to hands-on installation, and marketing. In-Depth Profiles : Personal stories and profiles of individuals currently thriving in the hardscaping industry, offering real-world insights and inspiration.

: Personal stories and profiles of individuals currently thriving in the hardscaping industry, offering real-world insights and inspiration. Expert Video Interviews: Exclusive interviews with industry leaders discussing their career journeys, challenges, and successes in the hardscaping field.

“We are thrilled to relaunch HardscapingIs.com as a central hub for workforce development in our industry,” said Robert Thomas, President and CEO of CMHA. “Our goal is to elevate the standard of excellence within hardscaping by providing the tools and resources necessary to cultivate a skilled and innovative workforce. Through this initiative, we not only secure a prosperous future for our industry but also contribute to the economic growth of the communities we serve.”

